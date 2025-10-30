Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 100 to GBX 110 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 103 to GBX 105 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 93 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 to GBX 77 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 92.83.

View Our Latest Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.9%

LON LLOY opened at GBX 88.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 52.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 88.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.73.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn bought 217,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £182,694.96. Also, insider William Chalmers bought 138,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £116,527.32. Insiders bought 436,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,562,228 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.