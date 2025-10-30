Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 650 to GBX 725 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 640 to GBX 690 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 649.17.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 586.80 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 359.90 and a 1-year high of GBX 588.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 535.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 515.28. The company has a market cap of £47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NatWest Group news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 26,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516, for a total value of £136,641.96. Also, insider Katie Murray sold 18,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516, for a total value of £93,163.80. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,541 shares of company stock worth $3,439,815. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NatWest Group

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

