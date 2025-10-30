RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Down 14.5% After Analyst Downgrade

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.5% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 195 to GBX 175. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. RWS traded as low as GBX 77.77 and last traded at GBX 80.41. Approximately 16,062,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 583% from the average daily volume of 2,352,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.10.

Get RWS alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RWS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on RWS from GBX 240 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RWS

RWS Price Performance

RWS Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £296.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29.

(Get Free Report)

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence – growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It’s why over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.