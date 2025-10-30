Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,595,807. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $870.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $811.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NASDAQ META opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $741.86 and a 200 day moving average of $696.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

