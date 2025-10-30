Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Blue Moon Metals Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of CVE MOON opened at C$3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$269.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.33. Blue Moon Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.34.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

