Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock

Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.
Blue Moon Metals Trading Down 4.3%
Shares of CVE MOON opened at C$3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$269.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.33. Blue Moon Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.98 and a 12-month high of C$4.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.34.
About Blue Moon Metals
