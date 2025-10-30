Scotiabank Raises Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target to C$4.50

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FOM. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

Shares of CVE:FOM opened at C$3.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$2.02 and a one year high of C$4.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

