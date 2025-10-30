Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413.52. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $13,921,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 19.1%

STX opened at $265.62 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 229.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

