Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $268.91 and last traded at $265.62, with a volume of 9888366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total value of $79,645.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,368,433.20. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $13,921,073. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 229.36% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

