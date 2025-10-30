Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as high as $268.91 and last traded at $265.62, with a volume of 9888366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on STX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $275.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Seagate Technology Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a 200-day moving average of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 229.36% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seagate Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.
About Seagate Technology
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seagate Technology
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.