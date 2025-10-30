Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.32. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kord Nichols sold 42,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $2,480,668.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 129,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,848.21. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $7,288,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,490.72. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 262,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

