SharkNinja (SN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $1.6157 billion for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 8.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SharkNinja has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $128.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SharkNinja from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SharkNinja from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SharkNinja

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 2,071.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $330,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.