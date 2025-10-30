Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $173,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 3,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 100,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $675.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $626.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $541.55 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

