Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $336.08, but opened at $356.43. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $350.2930, with a volume of 1,667,592 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.07.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $1,069,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $102,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

