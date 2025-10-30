Shore Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 500 to GBX 550 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 640 to GBX 690 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 610 to GBX 700 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 530 to GBX 615 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 650 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 649.17.

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 586.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 359.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 588.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 535.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 515.28.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported GBX 19.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Gill Whitehead acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 525 per share, with a total value of £3,302.25. Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 26,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516, for a total transaction of £136,641.96. Insiders bought a total of 6,541 shares of company stock worth $3,439,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

We’re a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

