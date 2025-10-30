Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
C&C Group Stock Up 1.2%
CCR stock opened at GBX 138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.77 million, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 184.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.52.
About C&C Group
C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig.
