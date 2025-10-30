Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 910 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,120 to GBX 1,160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 940 to GBX 950 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 900 to GBX 950 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,010.83.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBA opened at GBX 1,068.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 688.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,073.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,001.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 926.29.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

