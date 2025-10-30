Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Diales (LON:DIAL)

Diales (LON:DIAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

DIAL stock opened at GBX 20.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.30. Diales has a 12 month low of GBX 15 and a 12 month high of GBX 31. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.53 million and a PE ratio of -18.30.

About Diales

Diales Group Plc is a multi-disciplinary consultancy, providing specialist commercial management, planning, programming and scheduling, project management, expert witness support services, and dispute resolution support services, to the global engineering and construction industry.

