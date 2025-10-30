Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Diales (LON:DIAL)

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

Diales (LON:DIALGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Diales Price Performance

DIAL stock opened at GBX 20.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.30. Diales has a 12 month low of GBX 15 and a 12 month high of GBX 31. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.53 million and a PE ratio of -18.30.

About Diales

(Get Free Report)

Diales Group Plc is a multi-disciplinary consultancy, providing specialist commercial management, planning, programming and scheduling, project management, expert witness support services, and dispute resolution support services, to the global engineering and construction industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.