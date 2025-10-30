Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $274.57 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $275.34. The company has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.