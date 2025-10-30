Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $22.92. Smithfield Foods shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 480,720 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Smithfield Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Smithfield Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Insider Transactions at Smithfield Foods

In other news, Director Long Wan bought 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,060,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,645,000. This represents a 55.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hank Shenghua He bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,750. The trade was a 12.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 1,831,753 shares of company stock valued at $42,588,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFD. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,087,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,687,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,295,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,488,000.

Smithfield Foods Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

See Also

