SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 32908818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $234,091.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,383 shares of company stock worth $3,513,171. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 840.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.92.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

