Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,294,000 after buying an additional 1,326,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,805,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,497,000 after buying an additional 601,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,811,000 after buying an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,538,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,224,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SWK stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.