Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $62,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $33,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.37, for a total value of $382,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,820,861.75. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,663 shares of company stock valued at $164,595,807. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of META stock opened at $751.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $741.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $696.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

