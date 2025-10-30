Stock Buyback Program Initiated by Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Board of Directors

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $183.90 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

