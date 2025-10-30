Stock Repurchase Plan Approved by Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $732.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

BFST has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $38,736.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 265,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,075.85. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

