Sue Rivett Purchases 4,421 Shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £972.62.

On Monday, September 29th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,459 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £980.98.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,408 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £969.76.

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 20.10 on Thursday. Pharos Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 17.50 and a one year high of GBX 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

