Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 15,294 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $37,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

