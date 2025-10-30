Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 1,779 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 130.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 25.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

