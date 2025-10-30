Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 4,636 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,560.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,316.53, a PEG ratio of 179.68 and a beta of 3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 37,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $2,026,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,378,663 shares in the company, valued at $126,996,817.57. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $211,163.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,292.96. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,710. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

