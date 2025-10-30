Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 5,968 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.