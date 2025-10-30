Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,114 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in BHP Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82.

BHP Group ( NYSE:BHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The mining company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

