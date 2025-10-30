Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 9,369 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,899,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,748,000 after purchasing an additional 603,936 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 887,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,195,000 after purchasing an additional 263,630 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 741,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 211,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.33 per share, for a total transaction of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $86.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.79%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

