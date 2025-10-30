Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $56.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.