Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,391,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $15,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 148.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $374,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $899.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.57%. Equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,697.36. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

