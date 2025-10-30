Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of H. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $143.80 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.26.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.76.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $587,395.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,620. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

