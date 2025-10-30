Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $15.76 Million Holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 28.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $812,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $879,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,800. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,907 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

