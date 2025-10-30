Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $94,178.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,688.50. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,429 shares of company stock worth $5,351,362. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.