Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Legend Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 3.9% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEGN opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $47.79.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $255.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

