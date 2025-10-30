Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

