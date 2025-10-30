Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stake in Cerus Corporation $CERS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,069,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 38,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Cerus Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. Cerus has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

