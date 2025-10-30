Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Position in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.78 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

