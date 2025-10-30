Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 303,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 183,015 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HR stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

