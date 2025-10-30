Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $8.61 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 58,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 29,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

