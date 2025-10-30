Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 733 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.5%

LAMR stock opened at $116.42 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $137.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The firm had revenue of $579.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAMR

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.