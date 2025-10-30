Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78. The company has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

