Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 53,864 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,923,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,097,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.0%

AHR stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently -454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHR

About American Healthcare REIT

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.