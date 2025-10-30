Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 737 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $129.65 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.