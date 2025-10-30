Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 470 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,751,577 shares of company stock valued at $670,766,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $207.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.