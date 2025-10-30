Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $60.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teekay Tankers traded as high as $60.59 and last traded at $59.6410, with a volume of 25712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay Tankers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.8%

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 19.7% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 85.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 162.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.44. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.94%.The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

