Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.4299 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $170.82 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $175.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,241.33. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $519,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 83.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,183,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.