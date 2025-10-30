The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 728.0% in October

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,900 shares, a growth of 728.0% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

BKEAY opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Bank of East Asia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 474.0%.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.