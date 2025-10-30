Titan International (TWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $458.7370 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $460.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan International Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Titan International has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Titan International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 191.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Titan International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.